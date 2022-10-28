Listen to the audio version of the article

The Palme d’Or arrives in Italian cinemas: “Triangle of Sadness”, the winning film of the most prestigious award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, is the great protagonist of the weekend at the cinema.

Directed by the Swedish Ruben Östlund, who had already obtained (somewhat generously) the same award in 2017 with “The Square” and who confirms himself with this film as an author who never leaves indifferent.

The protagonist of the film is a couple of models invited to take part in a luxury cruise together with a bizarre group of characters. Everything seems pleasant at first, but a catastrophic event will turn the journey into a nightmare adventure, where every hierarchy will end up being turned upside down.

After having ridiculed the art world in the controversial and questionable previous feature film, Östlund does the same thing with the world of fashion and, above all, of influencers, inserted not by chance in a context in which they are surrounded by figures who have enriched in the most disparate ways and not always in a completely clean way (emblematic the case of an elderly couple who became rich thanks to the creation of hand grenades) .Divided into three chapters, the film opens with a long conversation between the two protagonists around to a bill to pay, it continues with the very remarkable part aboard the super yacht and ends on an island where the roles will suddenly reverse.

A satire on our times

It can be defined as “Triangle of Sadness” a satire on the times in which we live, a black comedy with a sociological and political slant that tells of contemporary cynicism, managing both to make people think as well as to amuse them. may be Luis Buñuel for his ability to highlight the cynicism of certain social classes), Östlund has a style that is now very personal, recognizable and questionable at the same time. In this case, however, despite a considerable duration (about 2h30m), the narration is so sharp and intelligent as not to weigh the long playing time and the result is perhaps the best film made in his career by the director who had already amazed with “Force majeure ”In 2014. Good proof of a choral cast in which Woody Harrelson is also present. Among the protagonists of the film there is also Charlbi Dean, actress and model who tragically passed away last August at only 32 years old.

Argentina, 1985

Another unmissable film has recently arrived on Prime Video: “Argentina, 1985”, presented in competition at the last Venice Film Festival. The plot is based on the true story of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who in 1985 they dared to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the bloodiest phase of the Argentine military dictatorship. Without letting themselves be intimidated by the still considerable influence the army had on their fragile, new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo formed a team of very young people to fight against time and give justice to the victims of the military junta. Written by Santiago Miter together with Mariano Llinás (the latter is the director of the brilliant “La flor”), “Argentina, 1985” is based on the extensive cinematographic and political research that the two authors of the script conducted to reconstruct one of the processes Through a classic but perfectly calibrated structure, the film follows all the legal and bureaucratic phases of the procedure, mixing the public side with the private side of the two protagonists.Solid in narration and staging, this film, conventional only apparently, it manages to create a growing climax that reaches its emotional apex in the final part. There is a great moment when Strassera reads the speech he has prepared to the judges: the actor who plays him, Ricardo Darín, has been a certainty for many years, but in this case he almost surpasses himself for the commitment and passion he pours into his character.