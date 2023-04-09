Tribulation – Hamarita

Origin: Sweden

Release: 07.04.2023

Label: Century Media Records

Duration: 22:05

Genre: Death Metal, Dark Rock, Progressive Death Metal

Tribulation have changed and I’m curious to see how the band will change on their EP Define listens.

With Jonathan Hulten went the elegance on the strings. However, it quickly became a substitute in Tyrann Guitarist Joseph Toll found. According to founding member and guitarist Adam Zaars, both work together on the songs for the new album. In addition, has Joseph already wrote a song for this EP. The statements of Adam make me very curious, because I’m very hopeful that the Swedes will look back a bit on their history and reflect on old strengths.

Purposeful from the start…

What me the four songs of Define have shown was the full charge Tribulationhow I got to know and love her. Same as the title track Define makes my above mentioned hope a reality. Everything sounds a bit heavier, the guitars, the vocals, the whole structure of the song. In addition, they keep their playful elements, the technically adept solos and the typical retro flair that the band exudes. A number for which I am immediately hooked.

…Only together we are strong..

The next track also makes me very curious because it is completely by Joseph has been written. Axis of the world bursting with power and is a real anthem of Dark Rock with Death Metal influences. The riffs get under your skin and I discover a progressive streak, as before The Formulas of Death-times. HERE you can hear the easygoing song. This particular will come next Hemoclysm brought to light. The progressive guitar playing, the defining bass runs and the beautiful melody arouse very deep feelings in me. I immediately realized the creative mind of Hulten will not be missed by me. The imaginative ideas are in the whole band.

With a new face to old strength

A classic from Blue Öyster Cult the guys really infused energy and power. Venegance (The Pact) has similarities to a classic Ghost number, only with the beastly voice Johannes’. Choral singing and contemporary hard rock guitars hardly suggest a cover version. A coherent conclusion to a great EP that first satisfies the hunger for the new album.

Conclusion

Harmatia sounds to me like a reset the band did to plan a reboot. All of the tracks on the EP make a deep dent in the lemon tree I’m sitting around with Adam and co. If the upcoming album sounds like this then I’ll be the happiest fan in the world. It’s Death Metal again, it’s darker, it’s progressive, it’s my Tribulation! 9,5 / 10



Line Up

Johannes Andersson – vocals, bass

Adam Zaars – guitar

Joseph Tholl – guitar

Oscar Leander – drums



Tracklist

01. Hamartia

02. Axis of the World

03. Hemoclysm

04. Vengeance (The Path) [Blue Öyster Cult cover]





