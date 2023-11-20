Triennale Milano and Kiton, new alliance to support artisans

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Triennale di Milano and Kiton have announced an unprecedented and extraordinary project dedicated to the training of artisans specialized in men’s tailoring. The project starts from the experience of the Alta Sartoria school that the Neapolitan brand founded in 2000 and which for twenty-three years has been an example of excellent training, necessary to preserve traditions and guarantee the continuity of the sartorial art in the world .

The collaboration is structured around an exhibition co-produced by Triennale and Kiton which will remain on display from 12 to 16 January 2024, during Milan men’s fashion week – in which Kiton has always participated – and a series of events to enhance the educational experience and make known a virtuous and replicable model in other contexts. The exhibition, entitled Tailoring school. A journey into education will be curated by Luca Stoppini, advisor of the Triennale Milano fashion archive, and during the opening period, meetings and activities will take place in which various local training schools will be involved.

«Thanks to the commitment dedicated to the Alta Sartoria school, a project strongly supported by Ciro Paone, founder of Kiton, over the years we have seen the School become a point of reference for young people – explained Antonio De Matteis, CEO of Kiton – . New opportunities have opened up to graduates both within the company and externally, in other companies or by starting their own businesses.” For Stefano Boeri, president of Triennale Milano, «training is one of the main themes that an institution must address, especially thinking about the meaning it has for the new generations and the comparison it brings with it. Triennale Milano wants to return to being a place for the transmission of knowledge, knowledge and knowledge.”