trio akk:zent – ​​„anniversary“ – mica

In 2021, TRIO AKK:ZENT celebrated their tenth anniversary. As a sort of encore, they are now releasing an anniversary album with “datreveno” (Alessa Records), a musical review of the last decade, which does not come up with material that is already known, but with almost exclusively new compositions.

Musically, Victoria Pfeil (saxophone, vocals, composition), Paul Schuberth (accordion, vocals, composition) and Johannes Munzer (accordion, vocals, composition) have been a little different since the beginning of their collaboration. They have never submitted to the traditional musical rules, rather they have always strived to find their very own musical expression. And they undoubtedly succeeded. The name trio acc:zent today stands for a language of jazz that goes far beyond any classical definition and sounds really refreshingly different. Their jazz is one that seeks a connection to other styles and also enters into it in an exciting way. Elements from various folk music find their way into the music of the threesome, as well as elements from tango, musette, new music and even from pop and rock. In addition, the experimental trio leaves a lot of room for improvisation in their compositions, which range from straightforward to complex.

Their new album “datreveno” offers a wonderfully successful overall view of their work to date, with the difference, however, that the threesome does not fall back on what is already known in their selection of music, but almost exclusively brings something new to the ear. But in the way and in the style of the respective creative phase of the group. In some plays Pfeil, Schuberth and Münzner return to their early days, when much was still determined by youthful carefreeness and the urge to try something new. Other pieces, on the other hand, show the three musicians as experienced virtuosos: inside on their instruments, who are able to master any musical challenge with flying colors. Each number tells its own story, sometimes powerful and impulsive, sometimes tender and quiet, sometimes in a more quirky tone. There’s always something different you get to hear and that’s what makes the whole thing so interesting.

Listening through the album, it’s immediately clear why trio acc:zent are among the most interesting representatives of the Austrian jazz and world music scene. “datreveno” is simply an incredibly moving listening experience that you want and have to listen to again and again because it is just so breathtakingly beautiful and exciting. Big cinema.

Michael Ternai

trio acc:zent live

17.07. Schattenburg, Feldkirch

21.08. Koper, SLO

13.09. Jazzpoint, Linz

25.11. Franco-German Center of Rennes, Rennes, FRAU

