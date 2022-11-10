Zegna Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori teamed up with London-based shoe designer Daniel Bailey to reinterpret Zegna’s iconic Triple Stitch™ sneaker for the first time at the Zegna Summer 2023 collection. Daniel Bailey, founder of CONCEPTKICKS, a shoe design studio known in the fashion industry in the name of “MRBAILEY®”, with his forward-looking vision, became the first shoe designer to cooperate with Zegna, and interpreted the brand’s popularity in the global market through joint design. Iconic shoe. Since its inception, the Triple Stitch™ sneaker has gradually become a creative vehicle for continuous innovation, and highlights Zegna’s new design direction, starting from pragmatism, injecting avant-garde vitality into the heritage of exquisite craftsmanship, around the concept of luxury leisure series clothing, Create a new style language.

The Triple Stitch™ MRBAILEY® sneaker upper features a carbonized effect process inspired by the traditional Japanese way of preserving wood, “yakisugi”. Classic llama reddish-brown rendering. The signature triple-cross elastic detail on the sneaker is reminiscent of the triple hand-stitched stitches found on Zegna’s traditional tailoring suits. The shoe has a lightweight design, the sole is hand-wrapped from a single piece of leather, and has a removable insole for extra comfort. The Triple Stitch™ MRBAILEY® Sneakers feature a partial mesh lining and lace-up design for an outdoor look, perfect for hiking and strolling through the natural beauty of Oasis Zegna. It is here in June 2022 that Zegna will host the Summer 2023 collection under the theme “Born In Oasi Zegna”.

Zegna

Alessandro Sartori, Artistic Director of Zegna, said, “When Daniel Bailey and I were discussing the creation of a luxury casual shoe, the idea of ​​Zegna’s iconic Triple Stitch™ sneaker came naturally. This classic is well received in the global market. and continue to expand the possibility of creation, gradually becoming a creative carrier for continuous bursting of ideas and unique brilliance. This time, we cooperated with MRBAILEY® to re-concept while continuing the essence of its design, and introduced new colors, The materials and constructions that give the Triple Stitch™ sneakers a unique charm. This collaboration is based on a special shoemaking process, which uniquely presents a subtle fusion of luxurious materials and cutting-edge technology. For me, collaboration means creative fusion and The collision of ideas must be based on a common vision, sincere dialogue, and most importantly, mutual respect and trust. Only in this way can new possibilities and infinite inspiration be inspired, and bring beneficial enlightenment to both parties.”

Mr. Alessandro Sartori, Artistic Director of Zegna (left) and Daniel Bailey, Founder and Creative Director of MRBAILEY® (right)

“Working with Mr. Alessandro Sartori and the Zegna team with their exquisite traditional craftsmanship is a rare opportunity for me to get more inspiration while completing the design. In the process of working with Mr. Alessandro, I feel that he is How to observe product professionalism with a keen eye and be inspired by the passion and talent he unleashes in working with his team and in designing complex and functional artworks. The series is a delicately balanced blend of Contemporary product design with a touch of traditional luxury. The unique thing about this collaboration is that I have access to the Zegna family’s own production facilities, which all designers dream of. This allows us to experiment with different types of designs structure, and finally realized the idea of ​​repositioning fine leather shoes for the luxury shoe market. Although the surface of this pair of shoes seems to be made of traditional vulcanized rubber, it is actually a complete piece of leather wrapped in three layers on the body of the shoe. , creating a special upper. It is also a testament to Mr. Alessandro’s attention to detail and the excellent execution of his team.” said Daniel Bailey, founder and creative director of MRBAILEY®.

The Triple Stitch™ MRBAILEY® Sneaker in Black will be available for pre-sale exclusively in the US, France and Japan on Friday, November 4th through athletic fashion retailer Kith’s official website and in-store. Mainland China will open the Triple Stitch™ MRBAILEY® sneaker pre-sale channel on the official Tmall flagship store on November 24th and the WeChat applet on the 25th, including the exclusive limited-edition white and gray Triple Stitch™ MRBAILEY® in Greater China.

The full range of Triple Stitch™ MRBAILEY® sneakers will be available in selected Zegna boutiques, Zegna’s official website and selected retailers worldwide in early January 2023.