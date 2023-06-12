triumphs of Jaldo, Cornejo, Valdés and surprise in San Luis with Poggi

Giving continuity to the long calendar of provincial elections of 2023, this Sunday elections were held to renew authorities in Tucumán and San Luis. Election day included Corrientes, where only legislative positions were voted for, and Mendoza, which carried out its Paso to settle provincial candidacies.

These districts are part of the group of 18 provinces that chose to split the national general elections on October 22, preceded by the primaries on August 13.

The elections in the four provinces ended at 6:00 p.m.

saint Louis

The elections for governor of San Luis began normally at 8 this Sunday, official sources reported, on a cold morning and with 2,600 polling station authorities designated between presidents and vice presidents to guard the vote of 418,689 voters.

The educational establishments closed their doors at 6:00 p.m. In total, there was an approximate participation of 70% of the electoral roll. It is worth mentioning that they voted with Ley de Lemas.

Cambia San Luis, related to Together for Change and with a broad domain of the sublemma that propelled Claudio Poggi for the governorshipwon with 54.18% of the votes, 25.99% of the polling stations counted.

The official motto Union for San Luis gathered 44.27% of the votes, the majority contributed by the submotto Celeste Unidad, which has Jorge “Gato” Fernández and María Eugenia Catalfamo on the government formula.

Meanwhile, the Left Front and Workers-Unit (FIT-U) reached 1.32% of the votes, with a single homonymous sublemma, according to the provisional count published on the official website of the government of the province.

In total, 254 establishments were open to vote, with 1,308 tables enabled on a register that added 25,000 more voters in this election compared to the 2021 legislative elections.

Step in Mendoza

The open, simultaneous and mandatory primary elections (Paso) took place this Sunday normally in Mendoza. About 70% of those registered in the register voted.

The results confirmed that alfredo cornejopre-candidate of the ruling party and radical senator, won with his list, accompanied in the formula by the former provincial deputy of the PRO, Hebe Casado.

The Cornejo-Casado formula obtained 60% of the votes in the internal dispute of the ruling ruling party, over the pair made up of former deputy Luis Petri and former ambassador to Costa Rica Patricia Giménez, who achieved almost 40% of the votes, scrutinized more half the tables.

Elections in Tucumán: Jaldo triumph

Election day, which began in some establishments after 8 a.m., proceeded normally in most of the schools in the province. Some people were able to vote after that time, since they were inside the schools.

About 72% of the electoral roll came to cast their vote. As a result of the delays, the results of the scrutiny arrived just after 10:30 p.m.

With 42% of the polling stations, the official Osvaldo Jaldo (57.56%) he prevailed with an advantage over the radical Roberto Sánchez (33.19%), from Together for Change. Ricardo Bussi, from Fuerza Republicana, reached 3.77%.

The Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, traveled to the northern province to celebrate the triumph of the Frente de Todos.

According to the Provincial Electoral Board (JEP), there were 1,309,648 citizens empowered to elect governor and lieutenant governor, 49 provincial legislators and 25 substitutes -19 for the capital, 18 for the western zone and 12, for the east-, 19 mayors , 184 councilors and 93 community commissioners, through the coupling system.

Elections in Corrientes

Corrientes lived Legislative elections with a participation that exceeded 60% of the electoral roll, indicated official sources. The ruling party prevailed at the polls.

The governor of the province, Gustavo Valdes, celebrated on Sunday night the triumph of its space ECO+Vamos Corrientes in the legislative elections that were held in Corrientes this Sunday. “ECO + Vamos Corrientes won! Thank you, Correntinos! ”, He declared on his Twitter account.

Corrientes elected five senators and 15 provincial deputies, as well as councilors in 64 municipalities.

The main candidates of the four electoral offers that compete in these midterm elections – the pro-government Eco+Vamos Corrientes front, the Frente de Todos, Ganemos Corrientes and Libres del Sur, – had already cast their votes.

In addition, the candidates for the Chamber of Deputies who head the lists of Eco+Vamos Corrientes and the Frente de Todos, Pedro Cassani and Gustavo Canteros, respectively, also voted.

On this election day, 927,244 citizens of Corrientes were authorized to vote at the 2,734 tables distributed in 334 schools throughout the province.