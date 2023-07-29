TROLL

Once upon a time…

(Folk Metal)

Label: Mighty Music

Format: (LP)

Release: 26.05.2023

Nordic Folk Metal is enjoying great popularity again, so it’s not surprising that more and more bands are following this path. TROLD hail from Denmark and have released quite a bit since their founding in 2019. However, there is only now a long player and this bears the title “Der Var Engang…”.

The opener is also the title track “Der Var Engang…” and sounds almost a bit like pounding march music with piano accompaniment, which increases more and more and flows into “Heksen”, where soon the metal tones take command and sound along with it raspy growls worthy of any troll. Gentle folk sounds open “Udyrets Gab”, and even if the tempo and heaviness increase, the catchy rhythm preserves the original character and you have to rein yourself in to not dance along.

This flair also continues with the following tracks and you get more and more in a party mood while listening. Sound effects such as rumbling thunder intensify the rustic character of the songs. “Sensommerbålet” has much of a folk song about it, but the growls are in the foreground here too, but the chorus is accompanied by clear anthemic singing. This is followed by a veritable pig gallop of “Dansen Med Myrtille”, followed by a leisurely song, and the closing “Vølven” begins with medieval sounds that throw you out of the troll hoard in an exhilarating way.

TROLD just puts you in a good mood and you can basically celebrate from beginning to end, which means that I assume that these tracks also work great live. If you want to draw comparisons, the first things that come to mind when listening are FINNTROLL and GRIMNER. So if you like to be entertained, TROLD is the right place for you.

“Once Upon a Time” Tracklist:

1. Once Upon a Time…

2. Witches

3. The Yawn of the Beast

4. The robber

5. Wet March

6. A chest full of memories

7. Night of the Trolls

8. The Hour of Twilight

9. The late summer bonfire

10. The Dance With Myrtille

11. The Lumberjack

12. The wolf

Total playing time: 48:53

Band-Links:

