Home » Tropical Storm Bret moves west in the Atlantic
Entertainment

Tropical Storm Bret moves west in the Atlantic

by admin
Tropical Storm Bret moves west in the Atlantic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday in the central Atlantic Ocean and forecasters say it could reach the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane Thursday, and the Dominican Republic and Haiti over the weekend.

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) at 11:00 p.m. Monday and was moving west at 30 km/h. (18 mph). Forecasters expect it to gain strength over the next two days and reach a Category 1 hurricane, with winds of 74 mph (120 km/h), by Wednesday night. It is not expected to reach category 2.

Bret is expected to strengthen and cross the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday, bringing flooding, heavy rain and dangerous storm surge and waves, the NHC said. Afterwards, it is expected to weaken slowly, still in the eastern Caribbean, although the center cautioned that its forecast is not firm.

“All residents of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should closely follow forecast updates on this system and have their hurricane plan ready,” the center said.

According to the NHC, there is a possibility that the storm could turn north or continue into the western Caribbean and threaten the Dominican Republic, Haiti and other islands.

“There remains greater than usual uncertainty,” the NHC said of the possible track of the storm.

It’s been nearly a century since a storm strengthened into a hurricane in the tropical Atlantic in June, according to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University meteorologist. The last such storm on record was Trinidad in 1933, he tweeted.

Tropical Storm Arlene, the first of the 2023 season, formed earlier this month. It vanished after two days and never made landfall.

You may also like

Gondry, the creative genius and artificial intelligence

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

The movie “Confession!””Before Graduation” reveals that the second...

Cecilia Strzyzowski case: the Government offers 5 million...

A pair of scissors protects a culture_Guangming.com

Cut bridges Neuquén – Cipolletti this Tuesday in...

Once good and evil are tossed, a life...

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in fresh clashes in...

[Sprite]The second season of Cool Light is cool...

This is “Titan”, the tourist submarine that charges...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy