Troubleshooting a 504 Gateway Timeout Error

Gateway Timeout Error Causes Delay in Accessing WorkerCN Website

Sat, 02 Dec 2023

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 22:12:59 GMT, users attempting to access the WorkerCN website encountered a 504 Gateway Timeout error. The error message, which occurred as a result of a timeout while waiting to read data from the network, indicated that the network or server may have been down or congested at the time.

The specific Node information provided in the error message was “PSmgasbIAD1ak79:20”, and the IP address logged for the error was 131.153.207.156. The URL affected by the error was identified as https://www.workercn.cn/c/2023-12-02/8065829.shtml.

The X-Ws-Request-Id associated with the error was “656babaf_PSmgasbIAD1ak79_15070-25271”, and users were directed to contact support for further assistance.

The error message stated, “A timeout occurred while waiting to read data from the network. The network or server may be down or congested. Please retry your request.”

The error resulted in the requested URL not being retrieved, causing a delay in access to the WorkerCN website for affected users.

It is recommended that users experiencing this error retry their request after a short period of time, as the issue may have been temporary. If the problem persists, users are advised to contact the support team for further assistance.

The WorkerCN team is working to resolve the issue and restore access to the website as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience as we work to address this matter.

