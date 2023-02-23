“True Detective”

Sina Entertainment News February 23, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, the fourth season of HBO’s popular crime drama “True Detective” released stills, starting the investigation in the snow.

The full name of this season is “True Detective: The Kingdom of Night”, Jodie Foster, Carly Reese, John Hawkes (“Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“The Leftovers”) “), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”), Finn Bennett (“The Never”), Anna Lambe (“Grizzly”) and others.

Set during a long night in Alaska, two detectives, Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Race), face their own dark side as the six men who run the Tsalal Arctic Research Station go missing. Work to unearth the truth buried beneath the ice of eternity.

Issa López (“Tiger to Fear”) directs debut episode and co-writes with Alan Page Arriaga (“Shining Girl”), who also executives alongside Foster, Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) Producer.

The “True Detective” series was created and written by Nick Pizzolatto, and the first episode aired on January 12, 2014. Each season is a different stand-alone story, featuring an entirely new cast. In April 2012, HBO picked up the eight-episode script written by Nick Pizzolatto alone, and it was directed by director Cary Fukunaga, who also served as executive producer. The show’s title is a reference to a 20th-century magazine called True Detective.

The first season, starring Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Poss and Dolly Chito, uses multiple timelines to follow the Louisiana State Troopers Investigating the case of a serial killer who spanned 17 years and whose evidence led to multiple murders in Louisiana was widely acclaimed. Most of the first season’s scenes were shot along the South Louisiana coast.

The second season stars Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly and Vince Vaughn and is set in California.

The third season stars Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scott McNairy and Ray Fisher and is set in the Ozarks.

