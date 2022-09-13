Er Dongsheng reproduces “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia”[Restoring Historical Details]

“One by one, live one, and strengthen one”, this was the promise made to the southern orphans from the Inner Mongolian prairie in the late 1950s. On the 9th, the movie “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” was released. Director Er Dongsheng brought the real history of “Three Thousand Orphans into Inner Mongolia” on the big screen. The creator of the film said in an interview a few days ago that many people are not familiar with this history, and hope that through the film, everyone can understand the touching story of blood interdependence and great love and mutual assistance.

From “Children of the Country” to “Children of the Prairie”, the historical details are truly restored

The movie “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” is adapted from the real event of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia”: In the late 1950s, New China suffered serious natural disasters, and a large number of orphans in the South faced the crisis of nutritional deficiencies. At this juncture, the party committee and government of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region took the initiative to invite the central government. In line with the principle of “take one, live one, and strengthen one”, nearly 3,000 orphans were taken to the prairie and handed over to the simple and kind-hearted herdsmen for adoption. This group of orphans far from their families and their hometowns became “children of the country”, and eventually became “children of the grassland” in the simple love of the herdsmen.

Like many people, Er Dongsheng once “knew nothing” about this history. To this end, he led the main creative team to collect and study a lot of relevant materials, read all the relevant film and television works, books and documents that could be found at hand, and also visited many people who had experienced it. The details of the film’s eligibility review for adoptive families and respect for children’s wishes are all true restorations of that period of history.

After some visits, Er Dongsheng found out: “‘Three thousand orphans’ is just a noun. The number we saw was close to 30,000 to 50,000 people. Many provinces accept children. After knowing it, it was more shocking. I hope this film can move the audience and let everyone understand the story of blood interdependence, love and mutual assistance.”

In the film, the grassland Abba is played by A Yunga. As a Mongolian, he recalled: “Looking back and thinking, there are actually adopted people in our hometown. At that time, they would not be called orphans, our parents and elders would Said they were children from far away. They came to the grasslands, and everyone lived together naturally, nothing different.” He said: “As a Mongolian, I am proud of the people who adopted these orphans at that time. They Like a grassland with a broad heart and mind. In such an era, I believe that there will be such a group of people anywhere in China, and everyone will do the same.”

Animals, children, Mongolian…

The big problems of filming have all encountered

There are several recognized difficulties in making movies: animals, children, dialects. “The End of the Sea is the Prairie” is all encountered. The film is intertwined with two clues of history and reality. In the historical part, the “orphans” who leave home when they are young and adapt to the grassland life are the highlight. In pastoral areas more than half a century ago, horseback riding, sheep herding, cattle driving, and even avoiding wolves were all part of life. Of course, quite a few characters need to be performed in Mongolian.

A scene in the orphanage made Er Dongsheng “collapse”, “When there are many children, it’s useless to shout. The filming is about to start, and the assistant director shouted with a loudspeaker. Be quiet, turn it on, and shoot. After 10 seconds, the noisy sound started again. After the filming, I admired the kindergarten teacher very much.”

In addition to a large number of horse riding scenes, the film also challenged the “hardest cow”, allowing Er Dongsheng to learn the “cow’s temper”, “It won’t shoot, it won’t shoot, it can go wherever it wants, no one can do it.” Surprisingly, real wolves were used in the two scenes in which the wolves attacked the sheepfold and children. One of the scenes in which the wolf bites the wood was played on the spot by the “wolf actor” and was captured on the spot.

As for the Mongolian problem, it was the actors who solved it. Ma Su plays the grassland Eji (Mongolian: mother) in the film. Her unreserved love and tolerance make her influence the little thorn in the “orphan”. Ma Su lived in the grasslands for 4 months in advance, recited more than 100 Mongolian lines, and felt “the quietness, simplicity, enthusiasm and freedom of herdsmen”.

Chen Baoguo is the “Dinghai Shenzhen”

Ayunga “gets on a horse and becomes a character”

“The End of the Sea is the Prairie” is based on the story of the southern girl Du Siheng and the grassland family, interwoven with the clues of the twin brother Du Sihan who went to the grassland to find his younger sister 60 years later. In this group play, each character has its own story. When Du Sihan was about to end his life, he decided to take his mother’s place to find his sister, and repentance, nostalgia, and pursuit were blended in his heart. Prairie Eji, Abba, and elder brother have endless love for their “daughter”, and they don’t hesitate to protect each other with their lives, but when faced with loss, they will also be angry and tangled. For the first half of his life, Du Siheng was trapped in the doubts and reluctance of being “abandoned”.

The old Du Sihan is played by Chen Baoguo, an “old drama bone”. Er Dongsheng described him as “Dinghai Shenzhen, who has not many scenes, but brings stability to the whole drama”. Prairie Abba is played by A Yunga. Although he has Mongolian identity, he has to play a military father who has a forbearance from musical actors to movies. Er Dongsheng was also suspicious for a time. , straddled sideways in the Mongolian unique way of riding, especially the man. I felt that I chose the right person, and he has completely become that role.” For Ma Su, who played the grassland mother, Er Dongsheng bluntly said “thank you” , and joked that “Mongolian is a language I can’t learn, and the grammar is very difficult. It’s really not easy for her to learn it.”

Ayunga said: “The mothers on the grassland are great. They are kind, selfless, and simple in their eyes. It is the kind heart that we want to inherit.”

Reporter Wan Xuming