Trump boasts in Alabama that he needs “one more impeachment to successfully conclude the election”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, who just attended his third court appearance as a defendant in a criminal case against him, delivered a rebellious and bravado speech Friday, in which he he insulted prosecutors and declared that the charges he faces benefit his campaign for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

“Every time they file an indictment, we go up a lot in the polls,” Trump said at a Republican Party dinner in Alabama. “We need one more indictment to successfully conclude the elections. One more accusation and these elections are won. Nobody even has a chance.”

Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to crimes related to his attempts to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss. Although it was his third criminal indictment this year, this case is his most serious. In it the federal government, which he once headed, is accusing him of orchestrating a conspiracy to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

As usual, however, Trump offered no apologies as he took the stage Friday night to the tunes of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” gesturing thumbs up, raising his fist and being given a standing ovation for almost three minutes.

“We’re going to hang around here for a while,” he joked, and asked the audience to sit down.

The latest list of allegations focuses on the two months between his November 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden and the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol. Trump says he did nothing wrong, and has linked his presidential campaign for 2024 with his legal defense and his false claims that voter fraud was committed against him in 2020.

In a display of that rebellion, his campaign released an ad online Friday attacking Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel who led the investigation that led to the latest charges against the former president and a separate case. in which he is accused of mishandling secret documents.

The ad, which is expected to begin airing on television next week, also criticizes Manhattan US Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has accused Trump of paying money in a hush-buy case, and Fulton County US Attorney Fani. Willis, who is believed to be close to filing charges stemming from his investigation into attempts by the former president and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 Georgia election.

A Trump aide said the message will begin airing Monday and Tuesday in Washington, DC, New York, Atlanta and on national cable television. The ad was also shown to the crowd at the Alabama dinner Friday night.

