Trump lashes out at judge overseeing election case against him

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at the federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him, days after she warned him not to make provocative statements about the case.

In messages posted Monday on his social network, the former president considered that federal district judge Tanya Chutkan is “highly partisan” and “VERY PARTIAL AND UNFAIR!”, due to her previous statements in a separate case that oversees the sentencing of one of the defendants for the riots on January 6, 2021 at the headquarters of Congress.

At a hearing on Friday, Chutkan imposed a protective order in the case to limit the evidence turned over by prosecutors that the former president and his legal team can release publicly. He warned Trump’s lawyers that his defense would have to be staged in the courtroom and “not online.”

Trump posted about the case online anyway.

Prosecutors filed for the protective order after drawing attention to another earlier post on Trump’s social media, in which he said he will “go after” those who “go after” him. Prosecutors said inappropriately sharing evidence can have a “chilling effect detrimental to witnesses.”

Chutkan noted that if someone makes “provocative” statements about the case, they will be inclined to move faster to trial to avoid witness intimidation or contamination of the jury.

Protection orders are standard in criminal cases to protect the disclosure of confidential information that could affect the trial.

Trump has indicated that his legal team will ask Chutkan to recuse himself from the case, which judges are supposed to do when their “impartiality could be reasonably questioned.”

Prosecutors have asked the judge to set a trial date for January 2, less than two weeks before the first Iowa caucuses. That prompted Trump to post more comments online last week.

Trump discussed the case while campaigning at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend, refusing to tell reporters whether he will comply with the protective order. And he added: “It’s all false, Biden took it out because they can’t win an election fairly,” referring to President Joe Biden.

In another post Monday, the former president wrote of Chutkan: “He obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED AND UNFAIR!”

Chutkan, nominated to the post by President Barack Obama, has been one of the toughest judges to have stormed the Capitol, a riot that was fueled by Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

___

Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston, Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington, and Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

