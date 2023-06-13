Trump prepares to face judge in secret documents case

MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump could become the first former US president to appear before a judge to face federal charges on Tuesday, as the city of Miami braced for the possibility of protests that officials say could include tens of thousands of people. .

There was heavy security outside the courthouse before Trump arrived.

Trump approached the historic court date with typical swagger, insisting — as he has done for years with legal complaints — that he did nothing wrong and that he is being persecuted for political reasons. But the gravity of the moment was undisputed, as he will face 37 criminal counts of illegally withholding classified documents that prosecutors say would have put national security at risk if revealed, and of trying to hide them after authorities demanded their release. return.

The case is fraught with political implications for Trump, who is currently emerging as the frontrunner among the 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls. The case raises deep political consequences and even the possibility of a multi-year jail sentence. Even for a former president who has been mired in investigations since leaving political office, the documents case stands out for the apparent volume of evidence accumulated against him and the severity of the accusations.

It is also a historic moment for the Justice Department, which until last week had never filed charges against a former president. Attorney General Merrick Garland, a President Joe Biden appointee, has tried to shield the department against political attacks by appointing a special counsel, Jack Smith, who on Friday declared: “We have a set of laws in this country, that apply to everyone.”

The filing of charges, while largely an ex officio measure, is the latest in an unprecedented process of accountability for Trump, who also faces charges in New York for paying women to hush up during the 2016 presidential campaign. and who is also being investigated in Washington and Atlanta for the efforts to reverse the result of the 2020 elections.

Trump, however, has tried to project confidence despite the unmistakable legal risk he faces, attacking Smith as “insane,” vowing to stick with his candidacy and scheduling a speech and fundraiser at his sports club. golf in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

“They are doing this because they cannot win the election fairly,” Trump said Monday in an interview with Americano Media.

Tucker reported from Washington; Jill Colvin in New York, Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami and Terry Spencer in Doral, Florida.

