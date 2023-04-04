He Former United States President Donald Trump He arrived at the “Trump Tower” in New York on Monday to appear, on Tuesday, before a Manhattan judge who accused him of having paid to buy the silence of a porn actress during the electoral campaign of 2016.

The billionaire, the first former president of the United States to testify in court as a criminal defendant, arrived at the 5th Avenue building on Monday afternoon from his mansion in Mar-a-Lago (Florida).

Trump’s luxurious skyscraper, where the Republican is expected to spend the night, is shielded by the police, on high alert in anticipation of possible riots. The Department of Police ordered its 36,000 officers to be in uniform and ready to deploy.

Although “no credible threatsFor New York, Mayor Eric Adams, seconded by top security officials, issued a warning Monday: “Agitators: control yourselves.” Adams specifically mentioned radical congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called for a demonstration on Tuesday.

“We have the safest big city in America because we respect the rule of law”remarked the mayor.

The billionaire, who aspires to reach the White House again in the 2024 elections, wrote on his Truth Social network that he was traveling to New York to “make America great again” after declaring himself a victim of “a witch hunt at one point when (your) great country sinks into hell”.

“The corrupt prosecutor has no case,” he said of Alvin Bragg, who charged him. “What he does have is a jurisdiction where it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to have a Fair Trial,” in reference to the Democratic character of his hometown.

Last Thursday, Trump was accused of having paid $130,000 to the porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 elections, to buy her silence for an alleged extramarital affair that occurred ten years earlier, something that Trump always denied.

The former president, who thus became the first former US president to be charged, denounced “political persecution and electoral interference.” “This has never been done before in the history of our nation,” he reproached, and especially accused “the radical left democrats“.

This Tuesday, Trump to undergo standard fingerprinting and photo procedurewhich will probably give rise to one of the most famous mugshots of the modern era, before hearing from Judge Juan Merchán the charges brought against him by the prosecution, still reserved.

But a “perp walk,” in which a defendant is escorted in handcuffs before media cameras, is unlikely for a former president under Secret Service protection.

Trump will plead not guilty

Trump will plead not guilty, according to his lawyers, so the case is heading towards a trial. Thus, “the rule of law will die in the United States,” sentenced the lawyer for the former president, Joe Tacopina. “Hopefully this is as painless and graceful as possible for a situation like this,” he added.

Trump’s impeachment once again exposed the country’s political divisions. According to a CNN poll, 60% of Americans approve of the impeachment, although it rises to 94% in the Democratic field and 62% of independents, while 79% of Republicans are against it.

Most Republicans support the former president, including his likely big rival in the party’s presidential primary, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who he called the accusation “un-American”.

But other party members expressed concern that a president who survived two impeachment proceedings in Congress and faces several investigations would seek the party’s nomination.

