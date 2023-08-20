TSJUDER – Another single released from the current album

The Black Metal legends TSJUDER are making us happy today with something very special. The band releases a music video for their song “Helvegr”, the title track of their latest album, which was released worldwide on June 23, 2023 via Season of Mist.

The recording of this video took place in January 2021 under a full moon in Hallingdal (NO) and adequately represents the darkest nights of hellish Norway. The meaning of Helvegr is often depicted as a journey or path taken by the souls of the deceased after death would.

The new track can be found on the official Season of Mist YouTube channel:

Since forming in 1993, Oslo based TSJUDER have been responsible for some of the most hateful atrocities committed under the banner of TRUE NORWEGIAN BLACK METAL. The band’s unholy fire was ignited when founding members NAG (vocals/bass), BERSERK (guitar) and DRAUGLUIN (guitar) grew weary of death metal and sought more extreme forms to satisfy their increasingly mundane ambitions. The time was ripe for an incessant campaign dedicated to uncompromising, brutal black metal influenced by the original thrash blasts of Sodom, Kreator, Destruction, Sarcófago and the early Sepultura, as well as the pioneers of early black metal -Welle like Bathory and Hellhammer and most notably Mayhem’s groundbreaking Deathcrush and Darkthrone’s groundbreaking A Blaze in the Northern Sky.

Under the moniker TSJUDER, a name that derives from a mythical, murderous northern tribe, various embryonic line-ups rallied around the all-conquering core of Nag and Draugluin, and laid two demos – Ved Ferden’s End and Possessed – that set the tone between 1995 and 1995 Recorded in 1996, laid the terrifying foundation for what was to follow. But it was 1997’s Throne of the Goat EP that caught the attention of the black metal underground and established TSJUDER’s reputation as a blasphemous bulldozer, smashing everything bland and nostalgic in unrelenting blizzards of sub-zero riffs, punishing blastbeats and gory screams crushed.

Recordings for a first album in 1999 were lost to a computer virus, but what was left of those sessions spawned the Atum Nocturnem demo, a sickening foretaste of debut album Kill For Satan, an international breakthrough peppered with slime-caked sacrilege. On this doomed release, the aptly named ANTI-CHRISTIAN opened up his TSJUDER account, with the drummer blasting a series of gateways through the underworld and delivering a punishing march to the band’s malevolent maelstroms.

Demonic Possession (2002) and Desert Northern Hell (2004) continued the band’s focus on death, devils and destruction, upping the production level of a barbaric team of carnivores who conjured up a landscape of frigid wastelands and foul abysses. While the music press was lavished with praise, the band’s growing fan base was desperate for TSJUDER live action. The band followed the call and embarked on an extensive European tour with their compatriots Carpathian Forest. They also recorded two delightfully powerful live performances in Norway in 2005, which were later documented on the group’s Norwegian Apocalypse DVD.

TSJUDER took a well-deserved break in 2006, during which the members found other musical outlets for their creativity: Nag formed heretical black metal band KRYPT, while Draugluin and Anti-Christian played with the more thrashy TYRANN for a while.

But it wasn’t long before TSJUDER’s irresistible call rang out again. The band reunited, renewed and eager to make up for lost time. She returned to live performances in 2010 before finally releasing the mighty Legion Helvete (2011), a typically no-holds-barred comeback laced with distinct Motörhead influences on punky hyper-blasters like “Slakt”. It would be another four years before TSJUDER released the merciless Antiliv (2015), a snarling, lycanthropic howl from an album heavily laden with vindictive black ‘n’ roll ranting and lashing buzzsaw guitars.

TSJUDER quickly set about creating Antiliv’s successor, but musical differences and protracted disputes led to a parting of paths, and Anti-Christian left the group after an impressive 20-year tenure. Undeterred, Nag and Draughluin enlisted veteran drummer JON RICE to back them up and continued to work on new recordings to refine the guitar sound and improve the mix.

Then COVID-19 broke out, and the pandemic prevented the album’s release while the world was turned upside down. But humanity is now in its most chronic phase of perpetual abnormality, and TSJUDER are steeled again to heave their inverted cross over the barricades of reconciliation. Their latest offering, Helvegr, is a crushing, brutal work that fully lives up to the band’s eternal credo of “NO FUCKING COMPROMISE”.

Track-list:

1. Iron Beast (3:37) [WATCH HERE]

2. Prestehammeren (4:01) [WATCH HERE]

3. Surtr (6:59)

4. Old Erik (3:46)

5. Chaos Fiend (4:02)

6. Gods of Black Blood (5:19) [WATCH HERE]

7. Helvegr (7:36) [WATCH HERE]

8. Hell and Death (3:08)

9. White Death (2:52)

Recording Line-up:

Nag – Bass & Vocals

Draugluin – Guitars & Vocals

Jon Rice – Drums

Band-Links:

