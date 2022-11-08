Source title: Tu Men’s new film “Call Me Mr. Zheng” released the “Love Like the Sea” version of the preview pre-sale to open nationwide on 11.11

Produced by Lin Bingkun and directed by Zou Dequan, the film "Call Me Mr. Zheng" starring the famous actors Tu Men, who won the best actor in several film festivals and the powerful actor Wang Zhener, was released today. Start pre-sale. From the perspective of a road movie, the film tells the story of Mr. Zheng, who could not bear to forget his deceased wife. Before he completely lost his memory, he embarked on the final journey to find his wife's common memory. The film will present unforgettable thoughts and deep feelings to the audience with sincerity and sincerity, directly touching the hearts of the audience. The film will be released in theaters nationwide on November 11. Love is as deep as the sea, misses become sick, extreme love makes people cry In the "Love Like the Sea" version of the trailer released by the film, Mr. Zheng (played by Tu Men) embarks on a journey to retrieve the memory of his deceased wife, but accidentally encounters a woman who is also full of thoughts, Ah Hui (played by Wang Zhener). , the experience along the way is like retracing the time; the slow-moving train, the ebb and flow of the waves, the green rice fields, the muddy and wet forest… Under the picturesque scene, the little misses are turned into trickles of love, Flowing on the long river of time, it is long and extremely moving. What should the deepest thoughts be like? The answer to "Call Me Mr. Zheng" is to forget everything and do not want to forget the person you love, and to forget the memories of yourself and your lover. The affectionate Mr. Zheng hopes to keep every bit of his relationship with his wife, the infatuated Ah Hui guards the vegetative husband for two years and just wants to wait for him to wake up. The two people who share the same ailment and sympathize with each other are lost in the world. With the blessing of the genre, the audience can involuntarily follow in the footsteps of Mr. Zheng, awakening the delicate tenderness deep in their hearts. The pre-sale of the timeless and true film in the fast food era officially opened after the official announcement of the film on November 11, which attracted netizens to discuss. In addition to admiring and remembering the late actor Tu Men, he also expressed his expectations for the sincere love in the movie. "In the era of fast-food love, there are still people who are willing to wait for one person and only love one person all their lives. It's very tearful." In the movie, Mr. Zheng told his thoughts in the way of remembering his wife, showing the audience that "forgetting everything is not a problem." I would like to forget you", and the fans and audiences outside the screen are also using the same way to meet and watch movies to commemorate Mr. Tu's teachers. "Call Me Mr. Zheng" is supervised by Lin Bingkun, who has produced well-known works such as "The Grandmaster", "Hero", "Shaolin Temple", etc. The main actors, Tu Men, went to Hulunbuir's social welfare institute, Guangrong to challenge the elderly with amnesia. In the hospital, observing all kinds of people who have lost their memory, Wang Zhener uses a lot of crying scenes in the film to interpret the confusion and entanglement of waking up the comatose husband's wife. The participation of famous actors Lin Xue and Gao Jie is also surprising. With the co-starring of three generations of actors, old, middle and young, the deep thoughts have the magic power that spans time.

The pre-sale of the timeless and true film in the fast food era officially opened after the official announcement of the film on November 11, which attracted netizens to discuss. In addition to admiring and remembering the late actor Tu Men, he also expressed his expectations for the sincere love in the movie. “In the era of fast-food love, there are still people who are willing to wait for one person and only love one person all their lives. It’s very tearful.” In the movie, Mr. Zheng told his thoughts in the way of remembering his wife, showing the audience that “forgetting everything is not a problem.” I would like to forget you”, and the fans and audiences outside the screen are also using the same way to meet and watch movies to commemorate Mr. Tu’s teachers.

“Call Me Mr. Zheng” is supervised by Lin Bingkun, who has produced well-known works such as “The Grandmaster”, “Hero”, “Shaolin Temple”, etc. The main actors, Tu Men, went to Hulunbuir’s social welfare institute, Guangrong to challenge the elderly with amnesia. In the hospital, observing all kinds of people who have lost their memory, Wang Zhener uses a lot of crying scenes in the film to interpret the confusion and entanglement of waking up the comatose husband’s wife. The participation of famous actors Lin Xue and Gao Jie is also surprising. With the co-starring of three generations of actors, old, middle and young, the deep thoughts have the magic power that spans time.

The movie “Call Me Mr. Zheng” is produced by Beijing Dafu Qinren Technology Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Beijing Tigermed Achievement Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Pillar of All Living International Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Chongxin Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taobao Co., Ltd. Issued by Piao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. It will be released nationwide on November 11.