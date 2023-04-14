The driver Tucu López has generated controversy on social networks after publishing an image that reveals his state of mind after the end of his relationship with actress Sabrina Rojas.

Despite the fact that rumors point to him as the culprit of a possible infidelity with Damaris Cané, Tucu decided to share a photo on Instagram Stories where his apparently sad dog is seen lying on the floor. In addition, he accompanied the image with the phrase: “We are in that, friend”, followed by an emoji of a red heart.

After the news of the break was released, users of social networks harshly criticized Tucu López, whom they accuse of having cheated on Sabrina, Luciano Castro’s ex-partner.

In the last photo he posted with Sabrina on Valentine’s Day, many users expressed their disapproval: “Tucu you sent it to you, you can’t. With what need?”, commented a user. While another added: “What a pity, you ruined it, so good that she was coming.”

