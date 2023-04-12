A candidate for mayor of the Tucuman town of Tafí Viejo promised that if he is elected all the residents will have “a place to go shit” (sic).

The author of the proposal is Enrique Lazarte, a public accountant and graduate in Social Economy who, in the video, is shown walking through an area of ​​Tafí Viejo with unpaved streets and where the neighbors do not have a bathroom, the newspaper published. The nation.

“Surely you have a place to shit. But more than a thousand families in Tafí do not have water or a bathroom ”, starts the 51-second video starring Lazarte.

Against the current mayor

The accountant continues with a criticism of the current mayor, Javier Noguera (PJ): “Surely the mayor and his wife also have a place to shit and it must be very nice. But more than a thousand families from Tafice do not have that possibility”.

According to provisional data from the 2022 Census, Tafí Viejo has 53,517 private homes.

Lazarte’s spot continues in his questioning of the current president who has been in charge of the municipality since 2015: “The Mayor does not have that problem, but he should have been part of the solution in these last 8 years.”

“One of the first measures that I am going to take when I take office is to launch the ‘decent bathrooms’ program that consists of building the thousand missing toilets in Tafí in record time so that we all have the possibility of going to shit in a decent bathroom. ”, Lazarte proposed.