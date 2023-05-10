Tucumán suspended the elections and San Juan will vote in all positions except governor

After the unexpected decision of the Supreme Court, Tucuman decided to abide by the ruling and suspend the elections entirely, while San Juan He defined that there will be elections this Sunday, May 14, but not for governor: only the categories of mayors, deputies and councilors will be elected.

In a press conference, the Electoral Tribunal of San Juan decided that the elections of the municipalities and to renew the local parliament will be maintained after a day of uncertainty about whether or not the elections of the rest of the categories scheduled for Sunday would take place. .

The country’s highest court suspended the elections for governor and vice president after making room for a caution who challenged the candidacy of the local president, Sergio Unacwho served two terms as governor of San Juan and is now seeking a third, although previously, between 2011 and 2015, he had been lieutenant governor, for which reason Evolución Liberal’s candidate for governor, Sergio Vallejos, filed the challenge alleging that he would be a fourth term and not a third.

Suspension of elections in San Juan and Tucumán: the reasons for the Court’s decision

The court, made up of the judges of the San Juan Court of Justice, Daniel Olivarez Yapur and Adriana García Nieto, and the Attorney General of the Court, Eduardo Quattropani, indicated that the ruling of the highest court “orders to suspend the call for governor and lieutenant governor of San Juan.

And they affirmed that “this electoral tribunal does not have the attributes to extend the scope of said resolution and even less to paralyze the entire electoral process, that is, including categories other than those indicated to the Court.”

“It is up to this court to carry out a timely and complete treatment of the ruling in question, which does not leave an interpretative margin different from the one that is made due to its clarity”they underlined.

In this sense, they indicated that “The decision of the Court obliges this court to take operational measures that allow the development of the electoral act in the four remaining categories”.

The governor of San Juan, Sergio Uñac.

Considering that “the groups have already prepared the ballots and that many of them have distributed them among their potential voters, and given the meager time remaining until May 14, it is decided to consider valid the ballots that contain the five sections”, they detailed and expanded that “the categories of governor and lieutenant governor will be excluded from the electoral act.

While, Olivarez Yapur stated that “the Court does not analyze the merits of the matter or the decision made by the Supreme Court” and that “it simply abides by the provisions of the highest court of the Republic.”.

Finally, Judge García Nieto affirmed that “the official votes are all valid even if they have the category of governor and vice” and clarified that “the scrutiny will be carried out as planned and only the votes in the category of Governor and Vice”.

Clarified that “it will not be necessary for the groups or voters to cut the ballot” and that “if a citizen casts a vote including that category in the ballot box, that will not make it null and simply the votes for governor and vice will not be counted.”

Osvaldo Jaldo: “We are going to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court”

The candidate for governor of Tucumán, Osvaldo Jaldo.

The lieutenant governor of Tucumán and candidate for governor for the Frente de Todos, Osvaldo Jaldosaid that the provincial government will “obey the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation” that suspends the elections that were to be held this Sunday.

“As a man of democracy and respectful of the division of powers, we are going to abide by the Court’s ruling,” Jaldo declared to the Tucuman newspaper ‘The Gazette‘, after holding a meeting with his running mate, Governor Juan Manzurwho was elected lieutenant governor in 2007 and 2011 and then, in 2015 and 2019, was elected governor, for what, according to the impeachment request, would be his fifth term.

The highest court of the Nation resolved “to grant the requested precautionary measure and, consequently, suspend the call for the election of governor and deputy governor of the province of Tucumán on May 14 until a final pronouncement is issued.”

“We understand that this ruling is untimely, because there are four days left before the election. We do not share it at all but we do respect and abide by itJaldo said.

Wado de Pedro affirmed that “there is no democracy with this Court”: “They banned Cristina and they want to ban the vote”

And he added: “We are very respectful of Justice, not only when (its decisions) favor us, but when they are against us. In the same way, we are going to agree to the decisions adopted by the Provincial Electoral Board.”

The FdT candidate also linked the decision of the Supreme Court with the electoral prospects in Tucumán, since in his opinion the candidates of the opposition coalition Together for Change “are losing by a big difference in the province“.

“There is no doubt that this is the action of Together for Change, from (Roberto) Sánchez and from (Germán) Alfaro, because they are losing by a big difference in the province. They already prosecuted us in 2015, in 2019 and also in 2023. It does not call our attention, because they became a judicial partyJaldo remarked.

And in a message to his political competitors, he challenged: “Let them know that on the date of the election the PJ and Jaldo are going to win.”

Juan Manzur.

In parallel, It was also known that the Provincial Electoral Board (JEP) resolved to suspend the elections in all its categories, since the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice only did so for governor and lieutenant governor.

Members of the Tucuman Electoral Board Daniel Leiva, Edmundo Jiménez and Washington Navarro Dávila They will postpone the elections until there is a final ruling in the cause that questions the nomination for lieutenant governor of Juan Manzur.

The ruling signed by the ministers Carlos Rosenkrantz, Horacio Rosatti and Juan Carlos Maqueda responds to the precautionary measure requested by the Social Justice Party, headed by the current mayor of the Tucuman capital, German Alfaro.

ED