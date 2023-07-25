Tumultuous Planetary Clash Creates Internal Conflict in Today’s Horoscope

mental energy. Today, in particular, the clash between the Sun and the Moon will create a conflict within you. You will feel torn between taking care of your physical well-being and focusing on your mental and emotional health. This struggle may manifest in feeling overwhelmed and unsure of how to prioritize your needs. It’s important to find a balance and listen to what your body and mind are telling you. Take the time to rest, recharge, and engage in activities that bring you joy and peace. Remember to prioritize self-care and make choices that align with your overall well-being.

