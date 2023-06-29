Tupinambá mantle from the 17th century will be returned to Brazil by a Danish museum

3 minutes to read

One of eleven remaining pieces, the mantle will be part of the collection of the National Museum, in Rio de Janeiro

In Copenhagen, Denmark, since 1689, a tupinambá mantle will return to Brazil after negotiations between the National Museum of Denmark (The National Museum) and the National Museum of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (National Museum). The Danish institution says it does not know how the piece arrived in the country. The return is described as a donation by the The National Museum.

Tupinambá mantle that will be returned to Brazil. Photo: Roberto Fortuna/Disclosure Reproduction: Folha de São Paulo.

Already claimed in 2000 by the Tupinambá people, the red cloak, made with ibis feathers, is seen as a sacred object for the Tupinambás – one of the first indigenous peoples to come into contact with Europeans when they arrived in what is now America. southern. In 2000, the piece was exhibited at the “Mostra do Reescobrimento”, which occupied four buildings in Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo. There are no objects of this kind in Brazilian collections dating from the same period. All other similar pieces that are known today are in Europe, five of them under the custody of the national association of museums in Denmark.

In addition to sending the piece, negotiations also included a cooperation agreement for joint research and public projects, such as the digitization of the Brazilian collection currently on display at the Danish museum.

The return of the piece is part of the recent international movement of historical revision and repair, which has contested the ownership of objects of historical value by institutions or governments that have been acquired within contexts of war, colonization, etc. This is the case of the process that is still ongoing regarding bronze pieces from Benin that are in Germany, as well as the case of the restitution of the work Painting with Houses (1909) de Wassily Kandinsky.

In addition to the relevance of sending in the context of the international reparation movement, the reception of the piece by the National Museum is notorious in view of the almost complete destruction of the institution by a fire in 2018. In addition, the reception of the mantle and the digitization of the collection present in The National Museum are part of the reconstruction plan for the Museum’s Ethnology and Ethnography Sector (SEE) collections. In short, the SEE Collections Reconstruction project is based on three fronts: a) acquisition of new ethnographic collections in partnership with indigenous peoples and local communities, responsible for selecting and documenting the pieces; b) acquisition of digital collections from foreign museums related to collections of indigenous ethnology located outside the country; c) treatment, cataloging and digitalization of the SEE’s old collections.

Matheus Paiva is a cultural producer and internationalist, graduated from the University of São Paulo.

