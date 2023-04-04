Listen to the audio version of the article

The writer Annalena Benini will be the director of the Turin International Book Fair for the three-year period 2024-2026. Annalena Benini, who will take the place of Nicola Lagioia, was born in Ferrara and lives in Rome. Journalist and writer, she has been at Il Foglio since 2001, where she writes about culture, people, stories and for which she directs the cultural magazine Review, edits the book column Lettere rubate, which comes out every Saturday, and the insert Il Figlio, which comes out every Friday and is also a podcast. You have published Writing or Life. Ten encounters within literature (Rizzoli, 2018). For Rai you wrote and hosted the television programs Romanzo italiano and Pietre d’inciampo. For Einaudi you have edited the anthology The stories of women (2019) and have Annalena published (April 2023).

The appointment of Annalena Benini, which came as a surprise on the eve of the press conference on the program for the next edition, at the Lingotto from 18 to 22 May, closes a long period of controversy over the choice of Lagioia’s successor. Among the hypotheses, later skipped, that of a tandem formed by the Turin writer Paolo Giordano, long considered the favorite in the race for direction, and by Elena Loewenthal, writer, translator, later confirmed at the helm of the Circle of Readers Foundation. Giordano then withdrew from the race speaking of “political interference” in the choice of director.