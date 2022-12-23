“Nutcracker” à la carte. In Turin and Milan. At the Teatro Regio in Georgian sauce with the Tbilisi Opera Ballet, at La Scala in the tested version by Rudolf Nureyev.

The boot, of course, is the same. It’s Christmas evening and a group of kids are having fun playing snowballs in the street. Then the curtain rises on the Stahlbaum house and there is no need to make comparisons between the stagings, between the Scala dances, much more sumptuous than the Caucasian ones, despite the fact that the Georgian company is directed by the great dancer Nina Ananiashvili, already étoile of the Bolshoi of Moscow.

The libretto and the choreographic tradition impose a marked and common path. Unless the choreographer decides to take another completely new path. As did, for example, Mark Morris who set his “Hard Nut” in a 60s America and with an avalanche of confetti that floods the dancers during the snowflake waltz.

It starts from the Stahlbaum house, ceremonious adults and unleashed young people with trumpets and seahorses. And here, as in other moments, the students of the Accademia della Scala are an important and decisive presence.

It’s time for the dance, the unmissable “Grossvatertanz” which compares the couple of young landlords with the fragility of their grandparents.

This Nureyev version is now a classic. Aleth Francillon and Manuel Legris, the director of the company, sign the recovery with a firm hand. At its debut in 1968 it aroused conflicting opinions between critics and choreographers. And in fact there is some overabundance of both passages and drama. An example for all is Clara’s variation in the final pas de deux, crammed to capacity with rond de jambe and other technicalities. And what about the now historic closure of the adagio where the prince in arabesque holds the dancer on one leg?

But, in spite of the detractors, the show, and certainly the music of Ciajkovsky (in the hole in Turin Papuna Gvaberidze, in Milan Valery Ovsyannikov), conquer the public which applauds enthusiastically, welcomes the performers with affection. The snowflake scene (26 Milanese compared to Turin’s few Georgian flakes) flows pleasantly and The Waltz of Flowers with its complex architecture at La Scala is the ballet’s best ensemble. The Georgians’ final pas de deux brings the Turin evening back to a high level with Prince Osca Frame and Barbarè (ie Clara) Mari Elo impeccable.

At La Scala, on 21 December, Claudio Coviello was a limpid prince, but also a serious Mr. Drosselmeyer. In the performances of 31 December and in January the role will pass to Jacopo Tissi. Timofej Andrijashenko and Nicoletta Manni will also take turns on stage.

Agnese di Clemente bears comparison with the great interpreters who have tackled the role of Clara (Masha in the Russian tradition): Galina Ulanova, Natalia Bessmertnova, but above all Ekaterina Maksimova who knew how to tackle the role of Masha with theatrical instinct, a girl who passes from games of little girl at the dawn of love.