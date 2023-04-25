Home » Türkiye: 110 arrested for links to the Kurdish insurgency
Entertainment

Türkiye: 110 arrested for links to the Kurdish insurgency

by admin

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police on Tuesday carried out raids on homes in 21 provinces and detained some 110 people for their alleged links to the Kurdish insurgency, Turkey’s state news agency reported.

The raids, which come weeks before parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for May 14, targeted politicians, journalists, lawyers and human rights activists, Tayip Temel, vice president of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, said on Twitter. , or HDP, a pro-Kurdish formation.

“On the eve of the election, the government has once again resorted to arrests for fear of losing power,” Teme tweeted.

The detainees are suspected of financing the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK; recruiting new members or making propaganda for the group, Anadolu agency reported. The United States and the European Union consider the PKK, which has been waging an insurgency in the country for decades, a terrorist organization.

The pro-Kurdish news agency Mezopotamya reported that the detainees included one of its editors and a reporter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking a third term, faces the toughest electoral test of his 20 years in government. Polls show opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu slightly ahead.

The HDP has shown its tacit support for Kilicdaroglu by deciding not to present its own candidate for the presidency.

See also  "I cry as soon as I hear it" E-commerce and musicians cooperate remotely to fight the epidemic warm song | Medical care | Epidemic prevention | Moonlight

You may also like

Ciro and the Persians announce tour of Europe

Premiere of the movie “Unfamiliar Life” Qiao Shan,...

what you need to know before selling or...

& Other Stories Create Sophisticated Items for a...

Enjoy the Colorful Campus The 2nd Sports Art...

April 25, the women who made the Resistance...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this...

DAIWA PIER39 Officially Releases Limited Edition GORE-TEX Technical...

When even the verses are fashion

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy