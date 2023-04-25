Türkiye: 110 arrested for links to the Kurdish insurgency

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police on Tuesday carried out raids on homes in 21 provinces and detained some 110 people for their alleged links to the Kurdish insurgency, Turkey’s state news agency reported.

The raids, which come weeks before parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for May 14, targeted politicians, journalists, lawyers and human rights activists, Tayip Temel, vice president of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, said on Twitter. , or HDP, a pro-Kurdish formation.

“On the eve of the election, the government has once again resorted to arrests for fear of losing power,” Teme tweeted.

The detainees are suspected of financing the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK; recruiting new members or making propaganda for the group, Anadolu agency reported. The United States and the European Union consider the PKK, which has been waging an insurgency in the country for decades, a terrorist organization.

The pro-Kurdish news agency Mezopotamya reported that the detainees included one of its editors and a reporter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking a third term, faces the toughest electoral test of his 20 years in government. Polls show opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu slightly ahead.

The HDP has shown its tacit support for Kilicdaroglu by deciding not to present its own candidate for the presidency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

