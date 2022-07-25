Home Entertainment TV animation “Detective Conan, Prisoner Mr. Zawa” will be launched in October 2022! _Network_City_Mayuko
Original title: TV animation “Detective Conan Prisoner Mr. Zawa” will be launched in October 2022!

Text | Snow Rabbit | Source Network

Recently, the TV animation “Detective Conan Prisoner Mr. Zawa” officially released the latest main visual map. It is reported that the animation will be released on the global exclusive network of the Netflix platform in October 2022, and will be broadcast on terrestrial and satellite TV, so stay tuned!

Gosho Aoyama was in charge of the original case, and Mayuko Shinto was in charge of the painting. The TV animation “Detective Conan, the prisoner of prisoner Mr. Zanzawa”, which was serialized in “Weekly Shonen SundayS” magazine from May 25, 2017, was adapted from the comic work of the same name. A daily spoof work. The animation tells the story of the crime city of Mikancho, a city with the highest number of cases in the world, a dark figure descended here, the appearance is tights, but the mind is very pure, its name is … the criminal Mr.The purpose of his visit this time is to take revenge on “a certain man”, and this person who came to Tokyo for the purpose is all in a mystery.

It is understood that TMS and Studio 1 are responsible for the animation production of TV animation, Daji Bingtaro is the director, and Chisakakaze is the character designer. At the same time, Shota Aoi will voice Mr. Ozawa.

