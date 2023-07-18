Home » TV star Linda de Mol naked on magazine cover at 59
The Dutch TV presenter Linda de Mol (“Dream Wedding”) drops the covers: The 59-year-old posed naked for the latest issue of her own magazine “Linda”.

On the cover you can see the blonde presenter sitting in a camping chair, but her intimate parts are modestly covered by legs and arms.

The Dutchwoman admits in her column that she would find it wonderful to walk across a campsite naked. But as a celebrity, you can forget about that. People didn’t allow her “an inch of privacy with their cell phones”.

2023 “pretty stuffy”

The Dutchwoman also thinks that 2023 will be “pretty stuffy”. And she blames social media for that. “Thanks to filtered influencers, young girls are confronted there with a completely unattainable ideal of beauty … Nobody dares to sunbathe topless anymore, because a secret photo can be taken in a second, can be shared by anyone within a minute and circulates for an eternity the internet.”

The blonde show host celebrated her 59th birthday in early July, by the way she says nothing about possible filters for her own photos.

In the 1990s, the Dutchwoman was also a star in Germany with the show “Traumhochzeit”. She still is in her home country – and not only as a presenter of major TV shows. Linda also acts in TV series and is the publisher and editor-in-chief of her own women’s newspaper – and has been for 20 years.

The July issue in the anniversary year revolves around the “naked truth – in the broadest sense of the word”, as she writes on Instagram: Walking around without clothes, but also openly standing up for what you are and what you stand for.

