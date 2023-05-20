TV time and formations by the Professional League SAN LORENZO El Intransigente

Saint Lawrence today will play an extremely important game for their aspirations to win the championship. The directing cast Ruben Dario Insua will receive this afternoon Institute with the quite clear objective of continuing to add to put pressure on River in the fight it has for the tournament. But in front of him he will have a tough rival like the Cordoba team.

The match between San Lorenzo and Instituto will be played starting at 2:00 p.m. the Pedro Bidegain stadium. The match referee of the match will be Nicolas Ramirez. He will be accompanied by Pablo González and Mariana De Almeida. The fourth referee will be Javier Delbarba. Nicolás Lamolina and Javier Uziga will be in the VAR to analyze the plays that need to be corrected.

how to watch live

The meeting can be observed through the images provided by ESPN Premium. You have to remember that for the local tournament you have to pay extra money to watch the different matches. To contract the soccer pack, you must call the following telephone numbers: DirecTV (0810-999-2211), Cablevisión (0800-199-6835) and Telecentro (6380-8888).

Formations of San Lorenzo and Institute

For today’s game, the coach of Saint Lawrence Rubén Insúa did not confirm the team. He will only do it an hour before the game. Boedo’s team would go out onto the playing field with August Battle; Jalil Elias, Rafa Perez, Federico Gattoni, Gaston Hernandez, Malcom Braida; Augustin Martegani, Carlos Sanchez; Ezekiel Cerutti, Adam Bareiro and Nahuel Barrios.

On the Institute side, the coach did not confirm the team either. In principle, the Cordovan cast will be confirmed one hour before the start of the game. The whole of the province of Córdoba would come out with Jorge Carranza; Juan Franco, Leonel Mosevich, Fernando Alarcón, Sebastian Corda; Nicolás Linares, Gabriel Graciani, Franco Watson, Axel Rodríguez, Gastón Lodico and Adrián Martínez.