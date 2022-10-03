Original title: TVB’s 55th anniversary drama “Beautiful Battlefield” was launched by well-known Hong Kong director Ye Nianchen

Photo courtesy of “Beautiful Battlefield” posters buried in piles

China News Service, Guangzhou, October 2nd (Reporter Wang Jian) ​​According to the news from the official platform of Hong Kong TVB (TVB) in the Mainland on the 2nd, TVB’s 55th anniversary Taiwanese drama “Beautiful Battlefield” will start at 21:30 on the 3rd. The Buried heap APP is broadcast simultaneously with Hong Kong. The play is produced, written and directed by the well-known Hong Kong director Ye Nianchen “all-in-one”. It is his first TVB drama work.

A few days ago, Hong Kong TVB (TVB) held a lighting ceremony for its 55th anniversary Taiwan celebration and announced four sets of Taiwanese celebration dramas with their own characteristics this year, “Beautiful Battlefield”, “Family in the Car”, “Super Enchanter” and “Tsundere and Zhang”. through”. Among them, “Beautiful Battlefield” is the first episode to be broadcast. The TVB actors Chen Ying, Jiang Jiamin, Liu Peiyue, Chen Xiaohua and Zhu Chenli play the five heroines in the play, as well as Chen Shancong and Fang Lishen.

In particular, apart from Chen Ying who plays Miss Hong Kong in the play, the leading actors such as Liu Peiyue, Chen Xiaohua and Zhu Chenli are all from Miss Hong Kong backgrounds. Following the just-concluded 2022 Miss Hong Kong contest finals Yu Wen, the launch of “Beautiful Battlefield” just reflects the The beautiful meaning of TVB inheritance.

The story background of the play has a long time span. Starting from the most glorious era of the Hong Kong music scene, the three sisters Zhong Jiabao (played by Chen Ying), Lin Xiaomei (played by Chen Xiaohua) and Li Jinger (played by Liu Peiyue) are deeply in love. The scattered things are intertwined with stories of love, hate and hatred under the endless desire.

Audiences who are familiar with Hong Kong film and television works should know that “A Bao” is the name of the heroine used by Ye Nianchen, for example, Charmaine Sheh played A Bao in “A Man Date After Divorce”.

This time, "A Bao" turned from the big screen to the TV. From the age of 18 to middle age, the kind, affectionate and stubborn girl next door has become a popular actress who has experienced all kinds of hardships. When it comes to playing a role, not only the appearance has to change over 20 years, but also the character's personality has changed almost 180 degrees. Chen Ying admitted that the difficulty factor of the role is higher than before. (Finish)





