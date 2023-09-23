TVB Actress Zhu Zhixian Exits The Nest: Pursuing a Career Abroad

TVB Actress Zhu Zhixian Leaves the Nest to Pursue International Career

Hong Kong, 23rd September – TVB actress Zhu Zhixian has decided not to renew her contract with the company after it expired. The talented star expressed her desire to pursue a career abroad, leaving many fans and industry insiders shocked. Zhu Zhixian, who debuted in “Miss Hong Kong” in 2013, has been with TVB for 10 years and felt that it was time to step out of the company’s comfortable environment and test herself in new endeavors.

In recent years, TVB has seen a growing number of artists leaving, including popular figures such as Zhao Xiluo, Huang Xiangxing, and Chen Guofeng. Even long-standing veterans like Qin Huang and Jiang Zhiguang have decided to end their guest-host relationship with the company. The departing artists have created a void in the talent pool, leading to opportunities for less prominent actors like Zhu Chenli and Li Jiaxin to make a comeback.

Zhu Chenli, who has been sidelined for more than a year, will have the chance to reignite her career as a leading actress. She is set to star in the new drama “Anti-Black Hero” in the role of a female inspector. The initial role was supposed to be played by Cai Jie, but due to conflicting schedules with her filming of “Forensic Pioneer VI”, Zhu Chenli was given the opportunity to take over the role. The script will be adjusted to suit her image, and there will be an emotional scene with actor Chen Shancong.

Zhu Zhixian’s departure comes at a time when she has received praise for her recent performance in “The Poison Master.” Although saddened by leaving, she highlighted the importance of personal growth and the need to challenge herself. “I have been with Wireless for 10 years and have always been in a greenhouse. It is time to go out and test myself,” said Zhu Zhixian during an interview.

Despite her decision to leave TVB, Zhu Zhixian expressed her gratitude for the opportunities the company provided her. She acknowledged the learning experience and the invaluable knowledge she gained from her time with TVB. She hopes to apply what she has learned in her future endeavors.

Zhu Zhixian’s departure, along with the successive exits of other TVB artists, has raised concerns regarding the talent pool at the company. However, with the emergence of new opportunities, talented individuals like Zhu Chenli have the chance to break out of the “refrigerator” and shine once again.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Zhu Zhixian and Zhu Chenli as they embark on new chapters in their respective careers. Fans eagerly await their forthcoming projects and wish them success in their future ventures.

