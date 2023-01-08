- TVB “Thousands of Stars Awards Ceremony 2022” Chen Zhanpeng won the Malaysian TV Emperor Liu Peiyue’s first Malaysian TV Queen for the third time Shihua Information
- “Thousands of Stars Awards Ceremony 2022” Chen Shancong and Jiang Meiyi wept with joy after winning the TV show for the first time! | entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Thousands of Stars 2022｜Jiang Jiamin wins supporting actress and Tang Chi Kin wins supporting actor with tears in his eyes Sin Chew Daily
- TVB “Thousands of Stars Awards Ceremony 2022” Chen Zhanpeng won the Malaysian TV Emperor Liu Peiyue’s first Malaysian TV Queen for the third time | Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- ◤”Thousands of Stars Awards Ceremony 2022″◢ Chen Xiaohua and Wu Dingxin Zhuangshan | China Press China Daily
- View full coverage on Google News