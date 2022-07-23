Original title: TVB niche student Zheng Junhong and his wife left their son to fall in love. The couple kissed each other very lovingly

TV niche Jung Junhong and his wife He Yanshi are busy taking care of their baby son right now, but both of them will find time to enjoy the two of us. Recently they left their son out for dinner and enjoyed the world of two, the couple kissing mouth to mouth.

Everyone should still have an impression of Zheng Junhong and He Yanshi. Both of them have produced many dramas on TVB, and in recent years, Jung Junhong has become a top actor. Not only are they filming, but they are also singers and have written many songs for their son. Since their son was born a full month, the couple took their son out, and every time they went out, there was a photo of a happy family of three.

While the two are currently taking care of their son, there is also time to get out and enjoy our time together. Because both parents in the family are very powerful, He Yanshi also revealed that her mother shared a lot of burdens during confinement. Recently, the two went out in black and white to enjoy the two-person world, and they also started their single date with high fives. It was found that He Yanshi lost weight. In fact, she started yoga on the 7th day after giving birth to her son, and went to the gym before confinement. See also Ryeowook's 3rd mini-album "A Wild Rose" music sing-along event ended successfully with legendary live performances! _Hiding_Words_stage They chose to go to the restaurant for a romantic dinner, and they drank champagne together. This incomparable picture is also very emotional. During the dinner, the two were very affectionate, and Zheng Junhong kissed his wife He Yanshi on the cheek halfway, which made He Yanshi very happy. I’m sure they had a great time that night. At the end of the day, the couple kissed mouth to mouth. It’s as if they haven’t been out alone in a long time, and it feels like they’ve just fallen in love. Recently, many friends in the circle have gone to their house to see their son. It turns out that these are the godparents of their sons. Among them are TVB artists such as He Lai.Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

