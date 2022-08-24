Original title: TVXQ member Zheng Yunho diagnosed with new crown will not participate in SMTOWN Tokyo concert

Sohu Korean Entertainment News on the 24th, SM said through SNS, “TVXQ member Jung Yunho had a PCR test due to the SMTOWN concert abroad schedule in Japan and was diagnosed with the new crown.”

SM also said: “Yunho has no special symptoms now, and has suspended all his trips and is in isolation according to the requirements of epidemic prevention. Yunho will not participate in this SMTOWN Tokyo concert, and Changmin will appear as originally planned.”

In addition, Japan's SMTOWN concert will be held at Tokyo Dome, Japan from the 27th to the 29th for a period of 3 days.

