TWICE Billboard woman in music wins first K-POP female idol

TWICE Billboard woman in music wins first K-POP female idol

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On January 31, according to Korean media reports, the current girl group TWICE will win the “Breakthrough Artist” award at the “Billboard woman Music” awards held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, USA on March 1. This is the first K- POP female idol, attracting attention.

According to the news announced on the US Billboard official website on the 30th (local time), TWICE will receive the ‘Breakthrough Artist’ award at the ‘Billboard Woman Music’ Awards held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, USA on March 1.

It is reported that “Billboard Woman In Music” is a large-scale awards ceremony hosted by Billboard, presenting awards to the best female artists, creators, producers and management who have had the greatest impact on the music industry in the past year. Through this award, TWICE not only inherited the honor of Idina Menzel, Tory Kelly, Maren Morris, and Camila Cabello, the previous award winners in the relevant department, but also the K-POP female artist It became the winner for the first time in China, once again proving its world influence.

