Sohu Korean Entertainment News South Korean girl group TWICE has cancelled its fan meeting scheduled for November 5.

TWICE’s agency, JYP Entertainment, announced today that TWICE had planned to hold its 7th anniversary fan meeting “TWICE FANMEETING ONCE HALLOWEEN” on November 5 with the theme of Halloween. After the stampede on the 29th, the company also considered changing the theme of the meeting. , but finally decided to cancel the fan meeting due to the lack of time left.

JYP Entertainment stated that refunds and other matters will be announced on the official website in the future.

