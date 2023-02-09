China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On February 9, according to Korean media reports, the girl group TWICE subunit MISAMO will debut in Japan in July, release a mini-album, and start performing arts activities.

JYP Entertainment started with Mina on TWICE Japan’s official SNS channel on the evening of the 7th. On the 8th and 9th, the opening teaser and photos of Sana and Momo were released respectively, attracting attention. On February 9th, the trailer and photos of the three-person group were released, and the name of the unit, MISAMO, was released, officially announcing the birth of TWICE’s first unit.

MISAMO, the first subunit launched by TWICE in the 8 years since its debut, is composed of the three Japanese members Mina&Sana&Momo in the group. The name of the group is named after the first letter of each member’s name. They will release their 1st mini-album in Japan on July 26th, officially launching their activities.

In addition, TWICE’s first Japanese mini-album of UnitMISAMO will be officially released on July 26, and the pre-sale of the album will start today.