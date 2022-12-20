China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn December 20, according to Korean media reports, the girl group TWICE has 280 million Spotify streaming media, and K-POP girl group is the first.

The agency JYP Entertainment stated on the 20th that TWICE was selected as the K-POP girl group with the most streaming media on Spotify in the United States.

As of the 15th of this month, TWICE’s music has been played 289.41 million times in the United States this year. The cumulative global streaming of all music sources registered by TWICE on Spotify has exceeded 5.5 billion times. TWICE, which successfully renewed its contract with JYP in July this year, released “BETWEEN 1&2” in August, and continued its “super popularity” for the 7th anniversary of its debut.

“Beatwin 1&2” ranked No. 3 on the Billboard main album chart “Billboard 200” in the United States, and TWICE topped the “Artist 100” chart for the first time with this album.