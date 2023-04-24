Twin knifes dressed in red

Listen to the audio version of the article

Inseparable (on Prime) adapts David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name, itself based on the novel, into six one-hour episodes Twins by B. Wood and J. Geasland. The series freely reinterprets both works: the protagonist twins are two women, doctors Beverly and Elliot Mantle, played only by Rachel Weisz. The twins have lived in symbiosis all their lives, they are so indistinguishable that sometimes they secretly swap places, they live and work together, they share the project of founding a birth clinic specializing in fertility and childbirth.

In the first minutes of pilot the problem of obstetric violence and the deafness of medical personnel to the discomforts expressed by the patients is shown; Beverly’s dream, not entirely shared by Elliot, is to create a place where women are listened to and cared for according to their specific needs, where childbirth is not treated as a disease.

As in the original text, the problems begin when Beverly falls in love with an actress and wants to keep this love to herself.

The references to the film are numerous, the most evident of which is the obsessive use of the color red. There are no alien gynecological tools designed by Cronenberg’s Beverly, but there is a perverse attention to medical instruments, bodily fluids and organic debris. Childbirth is shown in all its possible forms and in a very explicit way, highlighting the most splatter. Despite the good visual ideas, Inseparable it’s not a successful operation, first of all because the characterization of the two characters doesn’t work: Weisz takes the polarities to extremes, giving Elliot the coarse ways of a psychotic teenager, Beverly the resigned demeanor of a schoolgirl. With annoying insistence the former is always shown in the act of eating and chewing noisily, the latter undergoes continuous public humiliation. The writing, then, is cumbersome and repetitive: the plot mystery which has the maid Greta as the protagonist, for example, is a completely specious insert that resolves itself into nothing.

Despite the budget high, in short, the showrunner Alice Birch (Normal people, Conversations with friends), fails neither to update Cronenberg nor to make new sense of the story of the Mantle twins.