Original title: Twins appeared at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, showing off her exquisite figure in a navel-baring outfit, with a small waist and a girly feeling

“The mountains are poor and there is no way out of doubt, and the willows are dark and the flowers are bright.” This sentence is really appropriate for Twins.

Having experienced the brilliance of the radiant and the bleak trough, the two sisters are now reunited and the king is back again, making many fans feel the power of idols.

Recently, Twins appeared at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport. Gillian is wearing an off-the-shoulder denim jacket, a plaid striped shirt, a pair of denim shorts, and a crossbody backpack. Gillian walks with wind and is charming.

Unlike Gillian, Cai Zhuoyan was wearing a black T-shirt, denim trousers and a casual hat. Even though she was wearing a mask, it was not difficult to see through her eyes that Cai Zhuoyan was in a good mood. When she saw the fans on the side of the road, she also waved her hand cordially.

After Gillian successfully lost weight, her confidence increased. Especially when dealing with others, no longer hesitate, no longer dodge. Like a phoenix, Nirvana is reborn. Under the denim shorts, Gillian's slender and fair thighs gave people a girly feeling. You must know that Gillian was once fat enough to make fans doubt her life. Her originally enviable face with melon seeds turned into steamed buns that just came out of the pot. Although he deliberately put on fat clothes at that time, he still couldn't hide the fat on his body.

Of course, that's no longer the case today. Since the two sisters participated in "Sister Lang 3". Everything seems to be back to the way it was before, and some people even say that seeing the Twins today, there is a kind of beauty of seeing a rainbow after a storm.

Not long ago, Gillian posted her weight, 91 pounds, through her personal social platform, and she also posted a full-body photo of herself, netizens called "the goddess is back".

If Gillian is bright, then Cai Zhuoyan is warm, which can be seen from her phone case, which is a warm pink. With a smile on their face and kindness in their eyes, although the two have experienced different sorrows, the sisters are still more clear and kind.

Different from the invincible young girls when they first debuted, now there is more tranquility and less noise in them. Perhaps, this is the meaning of growth.

Before, Twins took a group photo with host Cao Kefan, one left and one right, Cao Kefan was standing in the middle, Gillian was wearing overalls, and Cai Zhuoyan was wearing a beige T-shirt. The only thing that has changed is the outfit, but what remains the same is the demeanor of the two.

"Everyone has a good spirit at a happy event", the harder they work, the luckier they tend to be. With the recent eye-catching performance of Twins on variety shows, they have more and more resources.

Gillian posted a few pictures of gathering with friends offline, including actor Xu Zheng. From Gillian's eyes, you can see the confidence glowing with light,

A person's temperament cannot be concealed. After going through the sea, flying high.

