Twitch, music and pseudo-sports

Ibai Llanos does not need an introduction among young people. Owner of a verbiage and particular charisma, this streamer español, has surpassed the audience record in Twitch with the transmission of The Evening of Year 3, reaching a peak of 3.4 million live viewers.

For the reading public to whom the character in question escapes their radar, Ibai Llanos Garatea was born in the Deusto neighborhood, in the city of Bilbao on March 26, 1995. From the age of 19, he began working professionally as a League of Legends storyteller.

the river He is one of the most followed influencers in the world. and in this capacity, from different products, it has been able to show solidarity with a large number of charitable works. His family went through austere times and that is why the man from Bilbao, despite his fame, He has always had his feet on the ground.

As a reference on Twitch and YouTube, Ibai he connects with his public directly and it is to them that he always recommends that they study and train. One of his premises is always to improve himself and as a personal goal he has set himself to improve his health and lose weight.

The Evening of the Year has been its star format, achieving in it to gather a number of streamers and fans to witness boxing Matches, interspersed with musicals by the main young Spanish-speaking artists of the moment.

During the first fight of the event on July 1, held in a packed Wanda Metropolitano from Madrid between Ampeter and Abraham Mateo, Ibai’s channel reached the peak of 3.4 million users watching the broadcast.

Such an impact is a triumph for those who has challenged the traditional broadcast media. Also a democratization in the appearance, dissemination and acceptance of Simple young figures, without the air of divas, from all over Latin America.

At the same time, it is a clear example of creative Innovation, product of mixing elements of Super Bowl a from NBAof blockbuster battles like those of Mayweather- Mc Gregor/Logan and of musical shows with a variety of gueststypical of these times.

What we do not have to agree with is those who classify this type of show as a sport. If the sport must, among other premises, aim at the health of those who practice it, boxing is in the antipodes of that end, its main objective being to cause damage to the opponent.

It could be said that this event is assimilated to olympic boxingin which the protection of the athlete and the shorter duration of the combats are privileged, but also that, since they are not boxers, the contenders usually enter and unleash blows in bulk, without much technique or strategy in sight, as happened in the background combat between Coscu and German.

There is an element there that the organizers have detected in the box and it is the morbidity that it awakens. Watching a man wobble in a ring or bite the dust off the canvas is a dramatic scene that, paradoxically, captivates millions of people. Not in vain the fall of the Chilean after a hit in the jaw by the La Plata, caused the unbridled celebration of countless young people who followed the live.

In a show like the one described, beyond the musical facet, doubt can be the cornerstone of a gigantic business. Even when such suspicion has been artificially staged and inflated. In uncertainty about equivalences, a huge company is cemented, which does not stop billing.

The skill of the business lies in having created and sustained a need emptied into the expectations and frustrations of the common man. ANDhe winner, ultimately, will be a depositary of people’s expectations.

This demonstration is perhaps the most compelling example of The influence of marketing on people’s consumption. How you can build something from nothing and transform it into the object of desire of the consuming public.

The fights being real, between people who are not boxers, this is likely to be what happens whenever the spectacle prevails over the sport.

A kind of lie that I like, in which the public is an accomplice.

*Lawyer. Prof. Nat. of Physical Education. University teacher. [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

