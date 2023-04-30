Twitter will allow news outlets to charge users for reading their articles

Businessman Elon Musk today announced a plan for his Twitter platform to allow news outlets to charge users for reading each article.

“This allows users who would not contract a monthly subscription to pay a higher price per article, when they want to read an occasional article,” the Tesla and SpaceX owner also tweeted.

“Should be a big win for both of usmedia organizations and the public.” Musk added, who specified that the plan would begin in May, without providing details on how much the social network would earn with this service.

This announcement comes as part of the fight that Musk has been giving, amid frequent controversies, for Twitter to be profitable.

Free media and news on the internet

At the same time, the The media have also been struggling for years to formulate subscription plans that allow them to cover their operating costs, especially when readers have become accustomed to getting free news on the Internet.

Musk’s plan raises questions about how you expect your form of micropayment to work when others have failed.

In that sense, the British journalist James Ball listed several problems with micropayments, an idea that “definitely has occurred to the main publishers around the planet,” he wrote in the Columbia Journalism Review, according to the AFP news agency.

In his opinion, many readers give up as soon as they find a paywall, while publishers “widely” prefer to have full-time subscribers, who generate far more ad revenue than the 20-cent or so a single article sale might bring.

Some Twitter users reacted positively to the proposal.

“Great idea. As a frequent author at publications like Forbes, Foreign Policy, and Ad Astra, I’m often frustrated when my work ends up behind a paywall that my followers aren’t willing to subscribe to. This is the right solution,” said space expert Greg Autry.

A view shared by Carlos Gil, author of a book on marketing, who tweeted: “Finally, a news pay-per-view that won’t make you feel like you’re buying overpriced stadium beer. Get your items a la carte and keep your wallet happy.”



