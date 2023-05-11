Two Argentines won the Pulitzer Prize

the argentine writer Hernan Diaz won the Pulitzer Prize of Fiction for his novel Fortunawhich a few days ago he presented at the Buenos Aires Book Fair, a work that, when published in English, broke records for sales and praise, including former President Barack Obama and The New York Times, which ranked it among the best 2022 books.

Díaz’s novel was first published in English under the title Trust and then, last April, it reached bookstores in Argentina thanks to the stamp anagram. The “reprint is already underway given the sales success in its first weeks,” said that publishing house when announcing the prestigious award that the author won on Monday.

How is “Fortuna”, the novel that won the Pulitzer Prize?

Added to the success of the play, HBO is preparing its adaptation in serial format with the actress Kate Winslet and with the author as one of its producers. His previous novel, A Far Away, also written in English and published in Spain by the Impedimenta label, had also been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize the year of his release, 2017.

Pulitzer winner Rodrigo Abd: “I was always very risky”

The other winner is Rodrigo Abd. The jury highlighted his photographic coverage of the war in Ukraine. The award-winning image is the protagonist of Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, crying kneeling next to the coffin containing the body of her son. She was born in Buenos Aires in 1976 and since 2003 she is a member of the photographic team of Associated Press.

The Pulitzer Prizes are awards for achievements in print and online journalism, literature, and music composition in the United States of America. They were established in 1917 according to the provisions of the will of the American publisher of Jewish and Hungarian origin Joseph Pulitzer.

AO JL