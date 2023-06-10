Two cars collided on the highway bridge and divert the traffic between Neuquén and Cipolletti

Late this Friday two cars starred a strong crash on the highway bridgewhich as a consequence caused delays and congestion in transit between Neuquén and Cipolletti. Police personnel intervene at the scene, which is already advancing to remove the vehicles involved and allow normal circulation.

The road accident took place a few minutes before 11 p.m., when for reasons that have not yet been established, a Renault Clio and a Chevrolet Agile impacted while they were circulating on the traditional road that connects both provinces.

At the moment it is unknown if there were any injuries as a result of the incident, although in images taken by other motorists the two cars could be seen with serious property damageinterrupting traffic on the bridge.

While waiting for the official communication from the Police, witnesses to the episode mentioned that one of the vehicles, which was driving on the right, crossed the lane and collided with the otherwho was traveling on the left, both bouncing off the side rails.

Regarding circulation in the sector, after being interrupted for a few minutes, police personnel enabled the bridge, mostly known as “new”, which normally works in the Cipolletti-Neuquén direction, as double hand trackuntil the cars involved in the crash are removed.

Developing

