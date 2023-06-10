Home » Two cars collided on the highway bridge and divert the traffic between Neuquén and Cipolletti
Entertainment

Two cars collided on the highway bridge and divert the traffic between Neuquén and Cipolletti

by admin
Two cars collided on the highway bridge and divert the traffic between Neuquén and Cipolletti

Late this Friday two cars starred a strong crash on the highway bridgewhich as a consequence caused delays and congestion in transit between Neuquén and Cipolletti. Police personnel intervene at the scene, which is already advancing to remove the vehicles involved and allow normal circulation.

The road accident took place a few minutes before 11 p.m., when for reasons that have not yet been established, a Renault Clio and a Chevrolet Agile impacted while they were circulating on the traditional road that connects both provinces.

At the moment it is unknown if there were any injuries as a result of the incident, although in images taken by other motorists the two cars could be seen with serious property damageinterrupting traffic on the bridge.

While waiting for the official communication from the Police, witnesses to the episode mentioned that one of the vehicles, which was driving on the right, crossed the lane and collided with the otherwho was traveling on the left, both bouncing off the side rails.

Regarding circulation in the sector, after being interrupted for a few minutes, police personnel enabled the bridge, mostly known as “new”, which normally works in the Cipolletti-Neuquén direction, as double hand trackuntil the cars involved in the crash are removed.

Developing


See also  [Clouds on Lingnan]Ballet dramas set to enchant the Guangzhou audience! Chinese and Western ballets "Iron Man" and "Spartacus" will be staged in Guangzhou soon

You may also like

Restaurant Nela: a gem on the Zuidas in...

10th anniversary of debut!BTS’ “take two” won No....

the fiery clouds of Daniel Haaksman

Lin Hsinju talks about the details behind her...

“Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski found dead in jail cell

Rebecca Mir: Sexy bra hammer before “Beat the...

Daniel W. Fletcher 2023 autumn and winter series...

“No statements on the facts”: Till Lindemann is...

Fanan team releases Sultana 2, sample-based Darbuka drum...

Funeral service behind the privacy fence: Vicky says...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy