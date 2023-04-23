Home » Two dead and a woman in critical condition after a head-on collision on Route 40, in Mendoza
Two dead and a woman in critical condition after a head-on collision on Route 40, in Mendoza

Two dead and a woman in critical condition after a head-on collision on Route 40, in Mendoza

This Saturday afternoon, a woman and a man who were traveling on a motorcycle died after a tremendous head-on collision on route 40, near the town of San Carlos, in the province of Mendoza. The occupants of the other vehicle involved were taken to the regional hospital, one of them in serious condition.

According to sources from the Ministry of Security quoted by the newspaper Los Andes, the incident began when a Renault Duster vanwhich was circulating on the national highway heading south, opened to pass a car that was going in the same direction.

In this maneuver, apparently, the driver of the vehicle did not realize that in the opposite lane, heading north, A Zanella 125cc motorcycle camein which a man and a woman were traveling, and it hit them fully frontally.

Other motorists passing through the sector notified police personnel and the emergency service, that upon arriving at the scene of the crash, found that both motorcyclists had lost their lives on the spot product of injuries received.

For his part, the driver of the truck suffered minor multiple injuries but he still received medical attention, while the woman who accompanied him, identified as his wife, presented a compromising picture and an emergency transfer was ordered to the Scaravelli hospital, where he arrived with serious trauma.

It was also reported that a team of the Scientific Police intervened at the scene, which advanced with the corresponding skills to clarify the mechanics of the tragic accident.

With information from the newspaper Los Andes
