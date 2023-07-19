Two dead in a brutal crash in La Matanza: a car was embedded under a bus

In the early hours of the morning today, there was a tragic accident in Ciudad EvitaBuenos Aires party of The slaughterwhen a car crashed violently with the back of a collective. As a result of the impact, the two occupants of the vehicle died instantly.

The violent incident took place at the intersection of the Provincial Route 21 and La Quillaright in front of the Dr. Alberto Balestrini Hospital, where a car violently impacted the back of a bus.

In that place, a private white car collided with the back of a bus belonging to the line 630, in circumstances that have not yet been clarified. Unfortunately, the two young people who were traveling in the vehicle, 18 and 19 years old, lost their lives as a result of the impact.

According to the report by the local media outlet SM Noticias, the victims of the traffic accident have been identified as Lautaro Volpi19 years old, who was the driver of the vehicle Peugeot 208 of white color that suffered serious damages after colliding with the bus of line 630, and Tadeo Covamure18 years old, who was in the passenger seat of the car.

According to the information provided by the news channel TNboth young people involved in the accident they arrived without vital signs to the health center. Volpi and Covamure, were residents of La Matanza and their bodies were recognized by their mothersas reported by the aforementioned medium.

For his part, the bus driver, 25, was charged with manslaughter in a case that was left in charge of Dr. Federico Russo, head of UFI 3 of Gregorio Laferrere.

During the removal process of the vehicles involved, there are significant delays in the area, so drivers are recommended to consider the option of taking alternative routes to avoid setbacks.

