two dead in serious crashes

Two young people died this Friday morning in the town of Villa María and the city of Córdoba after being involved in serious road accidents, according to police sources.

Villa Maria

Around 1 o’clock, a Honda Titan motorcycle, driven by Matías Baltazar Ledesma (23), and a Hyunda truck, driven by a man (31), collided in the United Nations and Colombia.

As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist was taken to the Pasteur Hospital in an unconscious state. Minutes later he died.

Cordoba capital

For its part, a young man lost his life and three others were injured at the junction of the Pueyrredón and Circunvalación bypasses, in the inner ring near the Villa Unión neighborhood.

Around 5 o’clock, due to circumstances that the Police are investigating, a car collided with the retaining wall of a Ring Road bridge on one of the exits in the direction of Villa Carlos Paz and overturned.

As a consequence, the boy lost his life, another ended up trapped and the remaining three occupants suffered injuries and were taken to the Emergency Hospital.

