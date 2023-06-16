Two earthquakes are recorded in one day in Vaca Muerta, both in towns in Neuquén

Two new earthquakes andn Vaca Muerta were registered this Thursday, several hours and kilometers away, but both in towns in the province of Neuquén. The events swell the record that is kept on these events in the territory covered by the formation.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The information indicated by the Seismicity Observatory (OSI) states that the first earthquake detected on June 15 was recorded at 02:58 and had an epicenter 45 kilometers west of Rincón de los Sauces. In this case the magnitude reached 2.5 on the Richter scale and a depth of 15 kilometers.

The epicenter is located in an area close to a oil location with activity since the month of May, counted from the OSI.

the second earthquake, it was recorded at 7:27 p.m. and took place in the town of Sauzal Bonito. An area that has lived with the movement of the ground for several years.

The Chilean Geoscientific Network detailed that this event had a magnitude of 2.5 on the Richter scale. and occurred at a depth of 7 km. Unlike the first earthquake, which was not registered by neighbors, residents of Sauzal Bonito were slightly perceived.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



