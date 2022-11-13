Original title: Two generations of 4 family portraits appeared! “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” New Stills Released

2022-11-13 09:27:42 Author: Yao Liwei

The movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” will be released in North America on December 16, and the official trailer has been announced.Recently, the official released a set of “Avatar: The Way of Water”Brand new stillsthe film was also announcedDecember 15thIt will be released in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, one day earlier than North America, and the mainland has not yet set a schedule.

[#zolsplit_eca_zolecjd电商推广区域分隔符开始#]

[经销商]

[产品售价]

[#zolsplit_ecb电商推广区域分隔符结束#]

It is worth noting that the length of “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” reached 190 minutes (3 hours and 10 minutes), ranking second in the world, and the first was “Titanic” with a length of 194 minutes.

For the length of the film, director James Cameron explained in an interview. It said that the goal of “Avatar 2” is to tell a compelling story based on emotion, so the focus of the film will be more on characters, stories, relationships and emotions.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: