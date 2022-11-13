Home Entertainment Two generations of 4 family portraits appeared! “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” New Stills Released_North America_Duration_Video
2022-11-13

The movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” will be released in North America on December 16, and the official trailer has been announced.Recently, the official released a set of “Avatar: The Way of Water”Brand new stillsthe film was also announcedDecember 15thIt will be released in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, one day earlier than North America, and the mainland has not yet set a schedule.

It is worth noting that the length of “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” reached 190 minutes (3 hours and 10 minutes), ranking second in the world, and the first was “Titanic” with a length of 194 minutes.

For the length of the film, director James Cameron explained in an interview. It said that the goal of “Avatar 2” is to tell a compelling story based on emotion, so the focus of the film will be more on characters, stories, relationships and emotions.Return to Sohu, see more

