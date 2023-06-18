Two journalists were arrested during the repression of a march in Jujuy

Two journalists from the province of Jujuy were arrested on June 17 while covering a protest in the town of Purmamarca against the constitutional reform promoted by Governor Gerardo Morales. They are being held in the Alto Comedero prison and organizations representing the press expressed their repudiation of the act.

They are Luciano Aguilar (from La Izquierda Diario) and Camilo Galli (Correspondent in La Quebrada for the digital newspaper El Submarino), which covered the police repression ordered against members of indigenous communities, teachers and residents of Quebrada who blocked the intersection of routes 9 and 52 to protest against the constitutional reform.

Aguilar and Galli were identified as press workers and are part of the group of 25 people who remain detained this Sunday. The legal advisers advanced that the Public Prosecutor’s Office could charge the detainees with “interrupting the circulation of other people” in relation to the protests with a roadblock.

The Argentine Federation of Press Workers (FATPREN), of which the Buenos Aires Press Union (SiPreBA) is a part, demanded “the immediate release of the journalists detained in Jujuy.”

“We express our rejection of the brutal repression unleashed by the government of Gerardo Morales against the massive protests in repudiation of the constitutional reform that violates the right to demonstrate. We demand the immediate freedom of journalists Luciano Aguilar from La Izquierda Diario and Camilo Galli from digital newspaper El Submarino. The violent arrest of press workers directly aims to curtail and attack the right to information and freedom of the press,” they said.

“Likewise, we demand the immediate release of all the people detained during the mobilizations. We remain in a state of alert and will accompany all initiatives to reject the criminalization of protest,” they added.

For its part, the Argentine Journalism Forum (FOPEA) expressed itself: “We demand the immediate release of the journalists detained this Saturday 6/17 during the coverage of a social protest in the town of Purmamarca.” “Between shoving and beatings by police officers, they were dragged, put in a police van and taken to the prison,” he explained.

“The arrest represents an abuse and a violation of freedom of expression and the right of access to information,” FOPEA remarked.

“FOPEA repudiates the violent police repression and demands that the government of Gerardo Morales immediately release the journalists”the organization said in a statement posted on social media. And he added that “he calls on the Jujuy authorities to investigate what happened and punish those responsible, since it is not the first time that alleged abuses of journalistic work by police officers in that province have been reported.”

Repression underway against the constitutional reform in Jujuy

The demonstrations against the reform, which was partially approved on Friday morning, took place in different towns in Jujuy, but Those who were demonstrating in Purmamarca affirm that they have been repressed by police personnel on four occasions. The first of the advances of the police was recorded at dawn on Saturday.

The second took place in the middle of the afternoon, which was the most violent due to the large number of injuries and at least 40 detainees during the repression, while the third advance took place shortly after 7:00 p.m. The last one was after 10 p.m., when police officers tried to clear the roadblock, although they failed to meet their goal.

“This was a war. It was a firing squad. They immediately started shooting. We were playing music and singing and they started with rubber bullets, with gases, at women who were kneeling on the floor,” described one of the protesters in dialogue with the portal El submarino Jujuy.

The roadblocks were replicated in the towns of La Quiaca, Abra Pampa, Humahuaca, Tilcara, Purmamarca, San Salvador de Jujuy, Fraile Pintado and Ledesma with a large number of people in all cases.

From the Jujuy government they affirmed that there was no such repression and sentenced: “It is Kirchnerism that put together a campaign.”

