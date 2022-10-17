Original title: Two main members of Team Silent are suspected of participating in the development of the new “Silent Hill”

Two former key members of Team Silent shared the Silent Hill news that Konami announced on social media today, suggesting that they may be involved in future Silent Hill games. They are composer Akira Yamaoka and art director Yoda Ito.

In addition to the official push, Konami’s official Weibo also shared the news of the Chinese version, but it was more clear and directly confirmed that it was the new work of “Silent Hill”, and also attached the official website link of the new work of “Silent Hill”.

“Did you see that town in your disturbing dreams?

The latest in the SILENT HILL series will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL# broadcast on Thursday, October 20th at 6:00am JST. ”

